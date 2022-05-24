Logue (2-3) got the loss Monday after he tossed 4.2 innings, surrendering seven runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six versus the Mariners.

Logue struggled to keep the ball in the yard in this one, giving up three long balls including a three-run shot to Julio Rodriguez in the third frame. After surrendering just four runs over 17.2 innings of work this season before Monday, the left-hander saw his ERA jump from 2.04 to 3.74 after the start. With Daulton Jefferies (arm) being placed on the 15-day injured list, it's likely that Logue will remain in the starting rotation for the time being. He's tentatively lined up to get a shot to redeem himself Saturday versus the Rangers.