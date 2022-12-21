site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-zach-logue-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Zach Logue: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 21, 2022
at
2:33 pm ET
•
1 min read
Logue was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday.
Logue made his major-league debut in 2022 and posted a 6.79 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 57 innings over 14 appearances (10 starts) with the Athletics. He was sent down in September and will be cast off the 40-man roster after Oakland signed Drew Rucinski.
More News
09/09/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/28/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/19/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/16/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 34 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
Scott White
• 12 min read