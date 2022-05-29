Logue (2-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over 2.1 innings as the A's were routed 11-4 by the Rangers. He struck out one.

After tossing two scoreless frames, Logue couldn't escape the third as back-to-back homers by Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia helped chase the lefty from the game. Logue has failed to complete five innings in each of his last three starts, getting stuck with the loss in all three, and the 26-year-old rookie now sports a 5.47 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through 24.2 innings on the year.