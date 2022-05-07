Logue (1-1) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings as the A's were downed 2-1 by the Twins. He struck out five.

Solo home runs by Jose Miranda and Byron Buxton accounted for all the damage off Logue, but that was enough to hand the southpaw his first MLB loss. He tossed 56 of 90 pitches for strikes, and with Cole Irvin (shoulder) potentially out for another couple weeks, Logue will likely get another turn or two through the rotation.