The Athletics list Logue as their probable starter for Monday's game against the Mariners in Seattle, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Oakland recalled Logue from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday while placing Daulton Jefferies (arm) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, and after he wasn't needed in the bullpen during the Athletics' weekend series with the Angels, Logue will end up taking Jefferies' spot in the rotation. Over his three starts with Oakland this season, Logue turned in a 2.20 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 16.1 innings, but his 19.1 K% left more to be desired.