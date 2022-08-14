Logue (3-6) took the loss against Houston on Saturday, allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out two and walking two over 5.1 innings.

Logue struggled Saturday, throwing 68 of 107 pitches for strikes and allowing six of ten baserunners to cross the plate. In eight games as a starter, Logue has struck out fewer than four batters four times including Saturday's outing. It was also the third time he allowed more than three earned runs. Across 41 frames this season, Logue has 29 strikeouts to 45 hits and 25 earned runs, resulting in a 5.49 ERA.