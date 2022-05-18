The Athletics optioned Logue to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Logue's next turn in the rotation was scheduled to come up Sunday against the Angels in Los Angeles, but the Athletics are expected to replace him with Cole Irvin (shoulder), who should be ready to return from the 15-day injured list to take the hill that day after covering five innings Tuesday in his rehab start at Single-A Stockton. Over his four outings (three starts) with Oakland this season, Logue has turned in a 2.04 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB in 17.2 innings.