Logue, whose move to the bullpen was announced Sunday, fired 2.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and a walk while recording a strikeout in a loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

The right-hander commemorated his new relief role with an impressive outing that saw him fire 27 of his 43 pitches for strikes and induce a whopping 13 foul balls. Logue had his share of ups and downs across his 10 starts, but he could find his groove in a middle-relief innings-eating role in the final month-plus of the regular season.