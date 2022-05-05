Logue would be a leading candidate to make a spot start against the Twins on Friday if Cole Irvin (shoulder) is unable to take his scheduled turn in the rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw made his big-league debut back on April 19 against the Orioles, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and walk while recording a strikeout. Logue was sent back down to Triple-A Las Vegas after that appearance and has put up some shaky numbers with the Aviators, pitching to a 5.63 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across 16 innings over four starts. Nevertheless, Gallegos notes Logue is with the Athletics in Oakland at the moment despite no official promotion yet having taken place, making him the likeliest fill-in Friday if Irvin can't go.