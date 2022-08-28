Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Saturday that Logue has been moved to the bullpen, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Logue had been lined up to start Sunday's game against the Yankees, but Adrian Martinez was instead recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace him in the rotation. The rookie lefty turned in poor results in his three starts since his Aug. 13 call-up from Las Vegas, going 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 15 innings. He'll likely work as a multi-inning option as he heads to the bullpen.