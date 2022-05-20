Logue was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old was sent down by the Athletics on Wednesday, but he'll rejoin the big-league club after Daulton Jefferies (arm) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday. Logue last pitched Monday against the Twins and is a strong candidate to fill in as a starter while Jefferies is sidelined. Logue has posted a 2.04 ERA and 1.19 WHIP in 17.2 innings over four appearances (three starts) in the majors this year.