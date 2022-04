Logue (1-0) got the win during Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Orioles, allowing one hit and walk with one strikeout in 1.1 innings.

Making his Major League debut, Logue followed starter Cole Irvin and tossed a 1-2-3 sixth inning. He fell in line for the victory when Oakland took the lead and stayed in for the seventh but was pulled after surrendering two baserunners while recording one out. His role is yet to be defined and could be abbreviated, though Tuesday's performance is a great start.