Logue was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Logue was called up to serve as the the Athletics' 27th man and started Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader, suffering a loss despite registering a quality start. He gave up three runs (two earned) over six frames while striking out four. Logue will now return to Las Vegas, but he'll remain a top candidate for a call-up moving forward.
