The Athletics will promote Logue from Triple-A Las Vegas to start the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Tigers in Oakland.

Meanwhile, staff ace Frankie Montas (shoulder) will take the hill for the nightcap in what will be his first start since July 3. Even with Montas' return to action, the Athletics may have one spot available in the rotation on a more regular basis for either Logue or Adam Oller, who served as Oakland's No. 5 starter to close out the team's first-half schedule. Logue has turned in a 5.16 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 29.2 innings in the majors this season.