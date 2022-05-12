Logue (2-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-0 rout of the Tigers, allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings. he struck out six without walking a batter.

The southpaw kept Detroit hitters off-balance all game with his deception and movement despite a fastball that topped out at 91.3 mph and routinely sat in the high 80s. Logue tossed 64 of 97 pitches for strikes en route to his first career quality start in only his second start and third appearance in the majors, and he appears to be locking down a rotation spot for Oakland.