Logue (3-8) took the loss Tuesday versus the Marlins. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven across 5.1 innings without walking a batter.

Logue surrendered a solo shot to Brian Anderson in the fourth inning and ran into more trouble in the sixth. On the bright side, the seven strikeouts were a season high, and he avoided issuing a walk for the second time in 11 appearances (10 starts). The 26-year-old has a 6.04 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB through 50.2 innings this year. He's projected for a tougher home start versus the Yankees this weekend.