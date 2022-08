Logue (3-7) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out two.

Logue made a second consecutive start in place of Adrian Martinez, who was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas last week, but he struggled once again. Over his last two starts, the left-hander has surrendered 14 hits, 13 earned runs and five walks across 9.2 innings. It's unclear if he'll get another shot in the rotation.