Logue (3-5) took the loss in the first game of a doubleheader against Detroit on Thursday, pitching six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out four.

Though he was outgunned by opposing starter Tarik Skubal, Logue had a pretty strong showing himself, completing six innings for just the second time this season and earning his second career quality start. The southpaw was efficient with 65 of 92 pitches thrown for strikes, and he threw a first-pitch strike to 17 of the 25 batters he faced. The rookie was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day and designated as Oakland's 27th man for the doubleheader, so he may be headed back to the minors despite the solid outing.