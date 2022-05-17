Logue (2-2) tossed 4.1 innings against Minnesota on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two.

The rookie struggled some with his control in the contest, throwing just 46 of 82 pitches for strikes and tossing a first-pitch strike to only seven of the 20 batters he faced. He gave up a run in each of the third and fourth innings and loaded the bases while collecting only one out in the fifth before he was pulled, but Domingo Acevedo came in from the bullpen and prevented the Twins from scoring any runs in the frame. Logue has pitched relatively well overall across three starts this season, and he's lined up to next face a formidable Angels offense on the road this weekend.