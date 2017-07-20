Athletics' Zach Neal: Demoted to Triple-A
Neal was sent down to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.
Neal's 7.98 ERA comes largely from a pair of terrible long relief outings in late June when the Nationals and Rays combined to score 12 runs off him in just 7.2 innings. Neal had been sharp in three relief outings since (four innings, one earned run), but opportunities had been few and far between, so he'll return to Nashville for more consistent work.
