Play

The Athletics designated Neal for assignment Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if Neal's removal from the 40-man roster is the precursor to a pending move or if the Athletics simply just wanted to move on from the right-hander, who has turned in a 4.99 ERA and 4.3 K/9 rate over 17 appearances (12 starts) at Triple-A Nashville this season. The 28-year-old's lack of strikeout stuff and middling numbers in the upper minors and big leagues the past three years will likely result in him passing through waivers unclaimed.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast