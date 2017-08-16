Athletics' Zach Neal: Gets designated for assignment
The Athletics designated Neal for assignment Wednesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear if Neal's removal from the 40-man roster is the precursor to a pending move or if the Athletics simply just wanted to move on from the right-hander, who has turned in a 4.99 ERA and 4.3 K/9 rate over 17 appearances (12 starts) at Triple-A Nashville this season. The 28-year-old's lack of strikeout stuff and middling numbers in the upper minors and big leagues the past three years will likely result in him passing through waivers unclaimed.
