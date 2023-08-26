Neal (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 12-4 victory over the White Sox, giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out two.

The 34-year-old righty wasn't exactly sharp -- four of the five hits off Neal went for extra bases, including homers by Lenyn Sosa and Eloy Jimenez -- but he got plenty of run support and lasted just long enough to qualify for the win in his first start at the big-league level this season. Neal tossed 87 pitches (53 strikes) and likely did enough to stick in an A's rotation in need of healthy arms. If he stays on turn, Neal's next start appears ticketed for next week in Seattle.