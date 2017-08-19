Athletics' Zach Neal: Outrighted to Triple-A Nashville
Neal cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.
The 28-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment on Wednesday to make room for southpaw Sam Moll, who'd been acquired from the Rockies on that same day. Neal has endured a rocky 2017 in stints with both the Sounds and the big-league club, and he's appears destined to finish out the balance of the campaign in Nashville.
