Neal is listed as the Athletics' probable starting pitcher for Friday's game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With Luis Medina (finger) and Freddy Tarnok (calf) both recently landing on the injured list, Neal will get a chance to stake his claim to one of the vacant rotation spots. Between two stints on Oakland's 26-man active roster this season, Neal has made all seven of his appearances out of the bullpen, logging an 8.25 ERA and 1.92 WHIP across 12 innings. He's previously made nine starts with Triple-A Las Vegas this season and covered 3.1 innings in his most recent extend relief appearance for Oakland on Aug. 20, so he should be relatively stretched out compared to most pitchers transitioning from the bullpen to the rotation. Even so, Neal could struggle to reach the five innings that he would need to hit Friday in order to qualify for a win.