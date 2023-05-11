Neal will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics to start Thursday's game versus the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Neal has been on quite a journey. The 34-year-old made 30 appearances for the A's from 2016-17 and last pitched in the majors in 2018 when he made one appearance for the Dodgers. He pitched in Japan from 2019-21 before spending last season at Triple-A Albuquerque in the Rockies organization. Neal held a 5.56 ERA and 11:5 K:BB over 11.1 innings with Vegas.