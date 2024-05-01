Gelof (oblique) fielded grounders and played catch Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof was shut down for about a week after landing on the 10-day injured list last Thursday with a strained left oblique, but he's now been cleared to begin baseball activities. Hitting will be the biggest hurdle for him to clear, and it's uncertain when he might be ready to swing a bat. Gelof is eligible to return from the IL on May 15, but it's too soon to know whether he might be back by that date.