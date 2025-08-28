Gelof went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four total RBI In a 7-0 victory versus the Tigers on Wednesday.

Gelof crushed a two-run homer in the second inning and added a two-run double in the eighth. Those were his first hits since he returned to the majors Aug. 25 following a lengthy stint with Triple-A Las Vegas. Gelof has started at second base in each of the A's three games since his promotion and now appears to be the primary option there, while Darell Hernaiz has been moving around between third base and shortstop.