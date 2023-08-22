Gelof went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 6-4 win against Kansas City on Monday.

Gelof gave Oakland a 2-1 lead in the third inning with his 428-foot solo shot to center field. The rookie has gone deep nine times in his first 32 MLB games, outdoing the pace he set by hitting 12 long balls over 69 contests with Triple-A Las Vegas prior to getting called up. Gelof has been red-hot of late, batting .441 (15-for-34) with three homers, three doubles, six RBI and a stolen base over his past eight games.