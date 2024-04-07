Gelof went 4-for-5 including a home run and a triple with four RBI and three runs scored during Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Gelof entered Sunday's game with just five hits in 32 at-bats over his first nine games but finished just a double shy of the cycle while collecting his first home run and first four RBI of the young season. The home run was a three-run shot in the second inning that opened a five-run lead for the A's, as they cruised to a victory. The 2021 second rounder showed well last year in his first season in Oakland with a .267 average to go along with 14 homers and 14 steals over 300 plate appearances. With a full season ahead of him, a 20/20 season is well within the possible range of outcomes for the talented second baseman.