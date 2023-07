Gelof went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, two stolen bases and three runs scored in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Gelof was able to make an impact with power and speed, providing a taste of what the top prospect can do at his best. He's homered in consecutive contests and is up to three long balls over 13 games in his big-league career. The second baseman has added five steals, six RBI and 10 runs scored through 56 plate appearances.