Gelof will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics on Friday to make his major-league debut, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof, 23, has collected a .304/.401/.529 batting line with 12 home runs and 20 stolen bases at Vegas in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League this season. He's been particularly hot over his last 10 games with a .413/.426/.870 line, five homers and three steals. Gelof has played second base exclusively this season and should take over as the everyday player at the keystone for the A's. He'll be weighed down by his team and ballpark but nonetheless should be rostered in deeper fantasy leagues.