Gelof went 3-for-3 with an RBI single, a solo home run and an additional run in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Gelof's 417-foot shot to left in the third inning opened the scoring and was his third round tripper of spring. The promising second baseman now has three multi-hit efforts during Cactus League play as well, and he's hitting .387 with a trio of doubles, six RBI, three walks and 11 runs across 11 exhibitions.