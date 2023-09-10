Gelof went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Saturday in a loss to the Rangers.

Gelof was responsible for all of Oakland's run output in the contest, drilling a game-tying two-run shot in the seventh inning. He finished with multiple hits for the sixth time in his past eight games, a span during which he's batting 12-for-34 (.353) with four RBI and five runs scored. The only thing that had been missing of late was the long ball -- prior to Saturday's homer, Gelof hadn't gone deep since Aug. 24, a stretch of 13 contests.