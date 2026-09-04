Gelof went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional run and a stolen base in a 7-4 victory against the Mariners on Thursday.

Gelof got the scoring started with a solo homer off rookie Kade Anderson in the first inning. The utility man added a single and a steal in the fifth to round out a strong performance. Gelof also went deep Wednesday, so he has a long ball in back-to-back contests following a 15-game homer drought. On the season, he's slashing .258/.325/.462 with 16 home runs, 59 runs, 40 RBI and 11 thefts through 348 plate appearances.