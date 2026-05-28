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Athletics' Zack Gelof: Deposits double in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gelof went 2-for-4 with one double in Wednesday's 9-1 loss to the Mariners.

Gelof blooped an opposite-field double in the fourth inning before adding a single in the ninth frame, joining Darrell Hernaiz as the only Athletics to record multiple hits in the blowout loss. Gelof logged a hit in all three contests against Seattle, totaling five knocks in the series and marking a step in the right direction after he went 6-for-40 (.150) across the previous 10 games. With Max Muncy (hand) sidelined since April 28, Gelof has emerged as the Athletics' primary option at third base.

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