Gelof went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-0 loss to the Mariners.

Gelof has continued to hit well in September, going 18-for-63 (.286) with two home runs and three steals over 16 contests this month. The second baseman has picked up two of those steals over his last four games. He's up to a .269/.339/.520 slash line with 12 homers, 12 thefts, 26 RBI and 34 runs scored through 57 games this season.