Athletics' Zack Gelof: Engaged in baseball activities

Gelof (knee) is continuing a running progression and participating in baseball activities, per MLB.com.

Gelof landed on the injured list July 10 due to a right knee laceration and has been progressing in his recovery since having his stitches removed. It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old will require a rehab assignment, but he's on track to return to action in early August. Before hitting the shelf, Gelof slashed .273/.327/.476 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, 41 runs and eight stolen bases across 67 contests.