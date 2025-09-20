Gelof was removed from Friday's game against the Pirates with a left shoulder injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof appeared to be holding his wrist after making a diving play on a groundball in the fifth inning, but the issue has now been revealed to be in his shoulder. He was immediately replaced at second base following the incident and will presumably head in for imaging to determine the severity of his injury. Fantasy managers can consider him day-to-day until the team provides more details about the second baseman's status.