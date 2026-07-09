Athletics' Zack Gelof: Exits early Thursday

Gelof exited Thursday's contest against the Tigers in the third inning with a right knee injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Gelof made a sliding catch for the first out in the bottom of the third inning, but he slammed his right leg into the left field wall in the process, and he was forced to exit the game as a result. The 26-year-old will finish his night having gone 0-for-1 in his only at-bat, and Lawrence Butler has replaced him the outfield against Detroit. More information on Gelof's status will likely be provided in the near future.