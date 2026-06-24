Athletics' Zack Gelof: Exits with hand injury

Gelof was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with a right hand laceration and contusion, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Matt Chapman stepped on Gelof's hand while the latter tagged out the former at second base in the second inning. Gelof came out of the game immediately afterward, and it's unclear whether his injury will force him to miss additional games. The 26-year-old failed to record a base hit during his lone at-bat of the game, marking the end of his 24-game hitting streak.