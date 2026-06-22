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Athletics' Zack Gelof: Extends hitting streak to 24 games

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gelof went 2-for-5 with a double and three runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Angels.

After being held out of the lineup Saturday, Gelof returned Sunday and came around to score a season-high three times in the high-scoring affair. The infielder wasted little time extending his hitting streak to 24 games, lacing a single in the first inning. Per Theo DeRosa of MLB.com, the 26-year-old became just the fourth Athletics player since 1961 to record a hitting streak of at least 24 games. Since the streak began May 25, Gelof is slashing .351/.402/.585 with five homers, seven doubles, 12 RBI, 19 runs and two stolen bases.

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