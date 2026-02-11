Gelof (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's "feeling healthy, feeling ready to go" and expects to be a full participant when he reports to spring training later this week, Jason Burke of SI.com reports.

After posting 14 home runs and 14 steals in just 69 games as a rookie in 2023, Gelof looked to be a central figure in the Athletics' rebuilding effort, but injuries and an ability to make consistent contact against big-league pitching have left his future murky. He didn't make his 2025 big-league debut until early July while recovering from a fractured bone in his right wrist and a stress reaction in his ribs, then slashed just .174/.230/.272 with a 45.5 percent strikeout rate over 101 plate appearances between two stints with the Athletics before he was shut down in late September due to a dislocated left shoulder. He appears to be healthy again following surgery on the shoulder, but Gelof may need a strong showing at the plate during Cactus League play to make a compelling case for a spot on the Athletics' Opening Day roster.