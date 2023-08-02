Gelof went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Gelof homered for the third time in his last four games, though he's also struck out eight times without a walk in that span. The second baseman is already up to four homers in his first 15 major-league contests. He's batting .237 with seven RBI, 11 runs scored and five stolen bases. While a 32.8 percent strikeout rate is too lofty for long-term success, his mix of power and speed could be intriguing in many fantasy formats.