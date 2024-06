Gelof went 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Gelof had gone 2-for-17 over his previous five contests before his big game Friday. The second baseman's triple was his second of the campaign and his first extra-base hit since June 20. He's at a .205/.259/.362 slash line with eight home runs, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored and nine steals across 62 games this year.