Gelof is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Gelof will miss out on a start for the first time since June 16, when he was on the bench for the front end of a doubleheader with the Twins. While Gelof receives a breather, Armando Alvarez will be rewarded with a second straight start in the Oakland infield after banging out three hits in his first MLB start in Tuesday's 7-5 loss.