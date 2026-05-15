Gelof went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-4 loss to St. Louis.

Gelof got a center-cut fastball from Ryne Stanek and didn't miss it, blasting a solo homer over the left-center field wall in the seventh inning for his second long ball in as many games. It has been a scorching start to May for Gelof, who is slashing .308/.372/.692 with four homers, nine RBI and eight runs across 11 games this month. The 26-year-old is valued for his ability to play multiple positions across the diamond, but with Max Muncy (hand) sidelined, Gelof has seized regular playing time at third base.