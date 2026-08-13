Athletics' Zack Gelof: Goes yard again Wednesday

Gelof went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Rays.

The 26-year-old infielder got hold of an eighth-inning sinker from Michael Grove and drove it over the left-field fence at Sutter Health Park. It was Gelof's 13th homer of the year, and his second in three games since coming off the IL after recovering from a knee injury that had sidelined him since July 9. It's been a tough year for the A's, but Gelof has put together a breakout campaign when he's been healthy, slashing .280/.331/.502 in 70 contests with eight steals, 32 RBI and 46 runs.