Gelof went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Astros.

Gelof went back-to-back with Seth Brown in the fourth for his only hit of the evening. It was just his second hit in five games since coming back from the All-Star break and he's struggled a lot over the last two weeks, slashing just .105/.190/.342 in 10 games since July 10. The 24-year-old has had a rough go of it this season overall, slashing just .198/.261/.372 with 13 homers, 35 RBI, 38 runs and a 23:113 BB:K in 328 plate appearances.