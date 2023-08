Gelof went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 7-0 loss to the Mariners.

Gelof's bat has cooled off a bit lately -- he's gone eight games without a multi-hit effort. He's added just two steals while batting .156 (5-for-32) in that span. For the season, the second baseman has a .276/.343/.566 slash line with nine steals, 10 home runs, 21 RBI and 24 runs scored over 39 contests.