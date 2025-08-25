The Athletics recalled Gelof from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

The move corresponds with the Athletics designating Luis Urias for assignment. Gelof spent the first of the regular season on the IL while recovering from a procedure on his right wrist from March and a rib injury he picked up while on a rehab assignment in May. He was sent to Triple-A before the All-Star break, where he is slashing .256/.371/.517 with 12 steals, 12 homers and 31 RBI in 213 plate appearances. Gelof could get some starts at second base in games where Darell Hernaiz doesn't play.